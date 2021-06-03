Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 2,965 shares.The stock last traded at $22.14 and had previously closed at $22.55.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

