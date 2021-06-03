GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 9,216 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $16,768,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,208,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

ITCI stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $40.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,855. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.