GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Electromed were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELMD. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Craney bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

