GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,850 shares of company stock worth $2,251,105 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

