GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.29. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

