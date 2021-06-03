GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRVB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Provention Bio by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

