GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.94

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 26264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

GOTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -1.28.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

