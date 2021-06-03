Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWRE stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

