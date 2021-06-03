Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.88. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

