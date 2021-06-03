Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 393.80 ($5.15). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 380.80 ($4.98), with a volume of 560,954 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £758.24 million and a PE ratio of 19.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.54.

In related news, insider Tom Singer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.