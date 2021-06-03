Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.95

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 188831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after acquiring an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after acquiring an additional 521,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

