Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,915,544 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Halliburton worth $62,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.55. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

