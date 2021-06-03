Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Halma has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

