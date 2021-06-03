Hancock Whitney Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.91.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.