Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:HNGR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 109,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,995. Hanger has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market cap of $994.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hanger by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hanger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in Hanger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hanger by 354.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

