Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAFC. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

