Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske assumed coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $17.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

