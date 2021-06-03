Harborview Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harborview Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 86.2% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $492.42. 28,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $491.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $310.16 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

