Harborview Advisors LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,883 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00.

