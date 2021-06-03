Harborview Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.80. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

