Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 4,901 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 2.1% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.17. 612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,690. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

