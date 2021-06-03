Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) versus Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Financial Contrast

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbour Energy and Dawson Geophysical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.81 $164.30 million N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical $86.10 million 0.67 -$13.20 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical -32.98% -20.40% -18.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harbour Energy and Dawson Geophysical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Dawson Geophysical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

