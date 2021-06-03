Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.45 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $669.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $102,777,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $66,511,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.30. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.