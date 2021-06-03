Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $77.41 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00082470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00103066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.01016720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,057,607,655 coins and its circulating supply is 10,186,665,655 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

