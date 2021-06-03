Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.21

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 323360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
Several research firms recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68.
In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
