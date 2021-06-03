Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.21

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 323360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several research firms recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Harsco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.