Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) vs. Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Critical Review

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) and Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Hayward alerts:

This table compares Hayward and Welbilt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayward $875.40 million 6.63 $43.30 million N/A N/A Welbilt $1.15 billion 3.05 -$7.40 million $0.16 155.00

Hayward has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Welbilt.

Profitability

This table compares Hayward and Welbilt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayward N/A N/A N/A Welbilt 1.37% 13.46% 1.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Hayward shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Welbilt shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Welbilt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hayward and Welbilt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayward 0 1 7 0 2.88 Welbilt 0 4 2 0 2.33

Hayward presently has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Welbilt has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.39%. Given Hayward’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hayward is more favorable than Welbilt.

Summary

Welbilt beats Hayward on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.