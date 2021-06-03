HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of MIGI opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.71.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.