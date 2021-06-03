HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MIGI opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.71.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia.

