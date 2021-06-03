Head-To-Head Analysis: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) versus EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 23.23% 12.19% 7.17% EQT -28.97% -0.06% -0.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and EQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.18 $121.82 million $0.47 21.74 EQT $3.06 billion 1.98 -$967.17 million ($0.19) -114.37

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 1 1 3.50 EQT 0 1 14 0 2.93

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. EQT has a consensus price target of $20.21, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than EQT.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats EQT on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 55,987 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

