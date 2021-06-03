Head to Head Analysis: Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) & Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50

Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.01%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Mack-Cali Realty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty $313.56 million 5.15 -$51.39 million $1.07 16.64 Four Corners Property Trust $170.94 million 12.74 $77.33 million $1.44 19.85

Four Corners Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mack-Cali Realty. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty -1.27% -8.16% -2.46% Four Corners Property Trust 44.87% 9.98% 4.88%

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Mack-Cali Realty on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

