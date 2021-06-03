Head to Head Comparison: Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) & Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $164.52 million 3.50 -$369.21 million ($3.92) -1.41 Agios Pharmaceuticals $203.20 million 17.14 -$327.37 million ($4.74) -11.93

Agios Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Clovis Oncology. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clovis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clovis Oncology and Agios Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 1 2 1 0 2.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 4 7 0 2.64

Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.99%. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $65.82, suggesting a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -210.08% N/A -51.46% Agios Pharmaceuticals -161.11% -40.48% -28.93%

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals beats Clovis Oncology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation. It is also developing TIBSOVO, which has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat IC eligible frontline AML; that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating IC ineligible frontline AML; and that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, as well as in early stage clinical development to treat glioma and solid tumors. In addition, the company is developing IDHIFA, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating IC eligible frontline AML; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of IC ineligible frontline AML. Further, it is developing mitapivat, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pyruvate kinase deficiency, as well as in Phase II clinical study for treating thalassemia and sickle cell disease; vorasidenib (AG-881) that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including glioma; AG-270, which is in Phase I dose-escalation trial to treat methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deleted tumors; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

