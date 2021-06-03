Head-To-Head Comparison: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) & NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuVasive and Ra Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.05 billion 3.25 -$37.15 million $1.23 53.70 Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 2.75 -$36.04 million ($21.22) -0.18

Ra Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuVasive. Ra Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -4.70% 6.47% 2.26% Ra Medical Systems -857.56% -151.70% -99.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NuVasive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NuVasive and Ra Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 5 7 0 2.46 Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

NuVasive presently has a consensus price target of $68.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 666.13%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than NuVasive.

Risk and Volatility

NuVasive has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuVasive beats Ra Medical Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone. The company also offers reline fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment; integrated global alignment platform consisting of Bendini spinal rod bending system that assists with manual rod manipulation for spinal fixation; Lessray that is an image enhancement platform designed to reduce radiation exposure in the operating room, as well as Pulse, which integrates multiple enabling technologies to enhance workflow, reduce variability, and increase the reproducibility of surgical outcomes; and various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process. In addition, it provides MAGEC, a spinal bracing and distraction system, Precice limb lengthening system, and various other products for treating specialized orthopedic procedures; onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries; and cervical artificial disc technology for cervical total disc replacement procedures. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light and is used as a tool in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

