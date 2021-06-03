Head to Head Contrast: Futu (FUTU) & Its Peers

Futu (NASDAQ: FUTU) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Futu to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54% Futu Competitors 33.64% 20.12% 5.61%

This table compares Futu and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million $170.96 million 110.20 Futu Competitors $6.29 billion $12.30 billion 22.67

Futu’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Futu. Futu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Futu and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 5 0 2.83 Futu Competitors 489 2147 2152 70 2.37

Futu currently has a consensus target price of $219.16, indicating a potential upside of 51.81%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Futu has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu’s competitors have a beta of 1.69, indicating that their average stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Futu competitors beat Futu on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

