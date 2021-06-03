Head to Head Contrast: Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) vs. Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jumia Technologies and Poshmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 38.69%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.92%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -101.02% -59.88% -38.70% Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Poshmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 19.84 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -14.07 Poshmark $262.08 million 14.79 $16.84 million $1.25 40.95

Poshmark has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies. Jumia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Poshmark beats Jumia Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

