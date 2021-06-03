Head-To-Head Contrast: Vital Farms (VITL) versus Its Competitors

Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) is one of 25 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vital Farms to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vital Farms and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Vital Farms Competitors 346 1182 1199 33 2.33

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 57.21%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 5.39%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vital Farms and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million $8.80 million 81.44 Vital Farms Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 9.07

Vital Farms’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Vital Farms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Vital Farms Competitors 4.60% 11.43% 4.63%

Summary

Vital Farms competitors beat Vital Farms on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

