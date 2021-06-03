Head-To-Head Survey: Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Neon Bloom and Axon Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A Axon Enterprise 0 1 4 1 3.00

Axon Enterprise has a consensus price target of $176.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Volatility & Risk

Neon Bloom has a beta of -2.25, meaning that its stock price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neon Bloom and Axon Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 13.45 -$1.72 million $0.11 1,287.18

Neon Bloom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axon Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Bloom and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A Axon Enterprise -7.37% -6.05% -4.28%

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Neon Bloom on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges. It also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Records, a cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, the company offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

