HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

