Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.44

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 56151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,570 shares of company stock worth $6,861,548 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

