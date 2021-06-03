Hedeker Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.19 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

