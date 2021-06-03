Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $71.04 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.29 or 0.01027025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.72 or 0.09364804 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.