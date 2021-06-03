HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives €87.10 Average PT from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €87.10 ($102.47).

HFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

HelloFresh stock opened at €75.74 ($89.11) on Monday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a twelve month high of €78.84 ($92.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €69.15.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

