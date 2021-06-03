Helpico (HELP) Reaches Market Cap of $1,585.85

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $1,585.85 and $8.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Helpico has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00070012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00286742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00213359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.26 or 0.01209169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,687.03 or 1.00329106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

