Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.