Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Hercules Capital also reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

HTGC stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

