Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Financial Review

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 23.72% 7.97% 1.04%

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.36 $4.44 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 2.84 $20.09 million $1.68 13.14

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services; and electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. As of February 10, 2021, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

