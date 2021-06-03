Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:HES opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.64. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hess will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

