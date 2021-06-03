Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of HES opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 2.21. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

