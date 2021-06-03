Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $98.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hess traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 4721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.82.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after buying an additional 840,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

