Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,533 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

