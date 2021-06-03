Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

