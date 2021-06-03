Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Stock Price Up 17%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) rose 17% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35.

About Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.